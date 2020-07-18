New Iberia Police searching for three after shots fired on Admiral Doyle Dr.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police detectives are looking for three men after shots were fired on Admiral Doyle Dr. on Tuesday, June 14.

Christopher Flugence, 21, and Brysonn White, 22, both have arrest warrants for a second-degree murder charge. Bryson Charles, 23, is wanted on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these individuals are asked contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.