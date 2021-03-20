New Iberia police searching for hit and run driver who hit parked car that struck home

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police say they need the public’s assistance identifying the driver who crashed into a parked car, and a house and then fled the scene in New Iberia.

It happened in the 300 block of Caroline Street.

According to police, a male suspect driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram was traveling on the road and hit a parked car that spun and hit a nearby residence.

The suspect then crashed the Dodge into a residenc, police said, and fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

It is estimated that approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in damages was done.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.