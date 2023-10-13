NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– The New Iberia Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged suspect in a burglary investigation.

Authorities are trying to identify a suspect that was involved in a burglary that took place in the 200 block of West Gibbs Lane on Wednesday.

The male suspect entered a closed garage and a victim’s vehicle then proceeded to take several items including credit cards, camping equipment and motorcycle equipment, according to NIPD.

Video surveillance caught the suspected burglar on camera. With information to help identify the suspect, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS (8477) or use the mobile P3 app.

