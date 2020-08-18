New Iberia police search for ‘dangerous criminal’ wanted for first-degree murder

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – New Iberia police are searching for a suspect wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.

Police are looking for Antoine Jones. He is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened on June 14th. A 13-year old and his brother, 18-year old Tre’Jon Norman were found shot. The 13-year-old died at the scene His brother Tre’Jon died a week later.

Police say Jones is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Law Enforcement immediately or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com.

Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.