New Iberia police search for ‘dangerous criminal’ wanted for first-degree murder

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Antoine Jones

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – New Iberia police are searching for a suspect wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.

Police are looking for Antoine Jones. He is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened on June 14th. A 13-year old and his brother, 18-year old Tre’Jon Norman were found shot. The 13-year-old died at the scene His brother Tre’Jon died a week later.

Police say Jones is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Law Enforcement immediately or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. 

Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar