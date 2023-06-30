NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An officer with the New Iberia Police Department was involved in a crash earlier today while responding to a separate vehicle crash.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., the officer was traveling east near the 800 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive in a marked NIPD unit with lights and sirens activated. The officer was responding to a separate vehicle crash with reported injuries in the 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
A car traveling west on East Admiral Doyle Drive made a left-hand turn in front of the police unit causing a collision.
Minor injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.