NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting on Roger Street in New Iberia on Sunday, June 14 has left an adult male with wounds that aren’t life-threatening, and now police are looking for the shooter.

New Iberia Police Capt. John Babin said their suspect is Antoine “Midget” Jones. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should call New Iberia Police at (337) 369-2306.