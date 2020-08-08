New Iberia Police looking for man who allegedly fired gun in city limits

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department is asking for your help with identifying an individual responsible for discharging a firearm within the city limits.

On the morning of June 25, officers were dispatched to the area of Weeks Street and Hacker Street to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. During the investigation, officers were able to determine a male subject wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt fired a handgun multiple times in the area.

Video footage of the subject was obtained. Anyone able to identify the individual is asked contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.

