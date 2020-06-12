New Iberia Police looking for burglary suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police area asking the public’s assistance in identifying and finding a suspect in a business burglary at a Tobacco Plus on E. Admiral Doyle Drive.

According to New Iberia Police Capt. John Babin, the suspect smashed the glass on the front door and then took several cartons of cigarettes.





Courtesy New Iberia Police

Anyone with information on this suspect or this crime should contact Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS (8477) or the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.