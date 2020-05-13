Police: Woman shot to death inside restaurant in New Iberia

UPDATE: New Iberia Police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on West St. Peter Street. Police say they have charged Clarence Joseph Payton, 51, with first degree murder.

He is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – ORIGINAL: Police in New Iberia are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Tuesday night.



At approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene at a fast food business located in the 600 block of West St. Peter Street.



Upon arrival, police found a woman with a single gunshot wound lying on the floor.



The Iberia Parish Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.



According to Captain John Babin, investigators are working this shooting as a domestic-related shooting.



