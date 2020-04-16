1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

New Iberia Police catch burglars in the act on Landry St.

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joey Farmer

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two men have been booked in to the Iberia Parish Jail after police observed them suspiciously entering a business on Landry St. shortly after midnight this morning (April 16).

According to New Iberia Police Capt. John Babin, officers observed both a suspicious subject entering the building and a suspicious car leaving the building.

Upon pulling over the car, officers found items stolen from the business. The driver, Joey Farmer, 57, (pictured) also allegedly had a small amount of crystal meth with him. He has been charged with burglary, driving without a license, possession of stolen items and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

Police also tracked down the subject who entered the building. Robert Tucker, 39, has been charged with unauthorized entry of a business, possession of stolen items and also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Following the arrests, police also conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 4200 block of Romero Rd., where they found additional stolen items.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar