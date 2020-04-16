New Iberia Police catch burglars in the act on Landry St.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two men have been booked in to the Iberia Parish Jail after police observed them suspiciously entering a business on Landry St. shortly after midnight this morning (April 16).

According to New Iberia Police Capt. John Babin, officers observed both a suspicious subject entering the building and a suspicious car leaving the building.

Upon pulling over the car, officers found items stolen from the business. The driver, Joey Farmer, 57, (pictured) also allegedly had a small amount of crystal meth with him. He has been charged with burglary, driving without a license, possession of stolen items and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

Police also tracked down the subject who entered the building. Robert Tucker, 39, has been charged with unauthorized entry of a business, possession of stolen items and also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Following the arrests, police also conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 4200 block of Romero Rd., where they found additional stolen items.