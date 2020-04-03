New Iberia pedestrian killed in La. Hwy 14 crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Officials with Louisiana State Police say a man walking along La Hwy 14 was killed after being hit by a car on Thursday night.

Troopers say the crash took the life of 27-year-old Tarvis Coates of New Iberia.

Investigators believe the crash occurred as Coates was walking in the westbound inside lane of La Hwy 14. At the same time, 24-year-old Brittni Hernadez of New Iberia was driving westbound on La Hwy 14 in a 2011 Ford Fusion. They say as Coates was walking in the westbound lane of travel, he was struck by the Fusion.

Officials say Coates died at the scene. Impairment is not suspected, but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis from, both, Hernadez and Coates, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.