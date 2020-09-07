New Iberia nightclub shooting injures 5 people

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Five people were shot before dawn Sunday at a club in New Iberia.

According to police, officers responded to Club Unique in the 1700 block of Center Street where they learned that five victims were injured and taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Charges are forthcoming for the club owner pending the investigation as the club was not supposed to be operating per the governor’s orders due to COVID-19, police said.

Criminal charges are also pending for the club owner, police said.