New Iberia motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A morning crash on a north frontage road of U.S. 90 killed a 73-year-old motorcyclist in St. Mary Parish.

According to State Police Troop I, Duel Judice, of New Iberia, was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway at about 6:30 a.m.

Judice was ejected after hitting a culvert, State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.

Judice, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene, Gossen said.

Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.