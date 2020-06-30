Live Now
New Iberia mother and child shot at, police search for suspect

Anthony Grogran

The New Iberia Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a shooting.

On Monday evening, police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Paul Street and Sis Street. Shortly after arriving on the scene, an officer located a vehicle with several bullet holes. Police say the vehicle was occupied by a female and small child at the time of the incident.

Detectives responded to the scene and were able to identify the person responsible for incident. They are search for 29-year old Anthony Grogan. He is facing charges of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.

