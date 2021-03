IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives say Sage Clark could possibly be in the Lafayette area visiting a male individual.

She was lasted seen in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Julia Street in New Iberia, detectives said.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations at 337-369-3711 or 337-367-8702.