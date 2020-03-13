New Iberia man wanted in counterfeit investigation

Breaking News
Ryan Delahoussaye (NIPD)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia Police Department would like to alert the public to be aware of counterfeit cash that is circulating in this area.

The counterfeit bills, which are being circulating are preliminary in the $50 and $100 denomination. Business owners should be cautious when accepting bills in these denominations, the department said.

An arrest warrant has been obtained by the New Iberia Police Department for Ryan Delahoussaye, 32.

He is wanted in reference to his involvement a monetary instrument abuse investigation which is believed to be responsible for the circulation of the counterfeit currency.

If you know the location of this subject call Crime Stoppers (337) 364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department (337)369-2306.

