New Iberia man sentenced to three years for firearm possession by a convicted felon

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man will spend three years behind bars and another two of supervised release after being convicted as a felon being in possession of a firearm.

Skyland Washington, 32, of New Iberia, previously pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court on Feb. 13.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, an Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputy and a Louisiana State Trooper were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle traffic accident in New Iberia on June 12, 2017. When law enforcement officers arrived, they made contact with Washington and noticed a handgun in the vehicle at Washington’s feet. After further investigation, officers learned that the handgun had been reported stolen. Officers learned that Washington had previously been convicted of a felony and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Washington has previous felony convictions in Iberia Parish for simple burglary and possession of cocaine (2009). Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.