NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man is sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of a woman.

Clarence Playton pleaded guilty to the death of Fabeka Hayes in May of 2020. Authorities say Hayes was leaving her shift at Church’s Fried Chicken when Payton killed her. Authorities say surveillance video showed Ms. Hayes exit the building and then run back inside

while other employees attempted to lock the door to keep Mr. Payton out.

Mr. Payton gained entry to the building and shot Ms. Hayes in the head. He then took Ms. Hayes’ purse and fled the building. Authorities say Payton was later found hiding under a vehicle. The victim’s purse, phone, the murder weapon, and some bloodstained clothing was found at a nearby house.

On January 20, 2023, before a jury trial was set to begin, the defendant pled guilty to

manslaughter and armed robbery. He was sentenced to forty years at hard labor for the murder of Fabeka Hayes and ten years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the armed robbery. The sentences are to run consecutively to each other.

