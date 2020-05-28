New Iberia man killed in two-vehicle crash south of Lafayette

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash between Lafayette and New Iberia claimed the life of one man this morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I Tpr. Jesse LaGrange.

David Marcotte, 55, of New Iberia, was traveling south on Fremin Road in a 2012 Chevy Colorado when he failed to yield and began to make a left turn onto La. 88 for reasons still unknown. Marcotte drove in front of a 2002 Ford F-450 driven by David Bourque, 29, of St. Martinville. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both men were buckled up, but Marcotte suffered fatal injuries while Bourque suffered minor injuries. It is unknown if Marcotte was intoxicated, though it is not suspected that Bourque was. A toxicology report is pending for both drivers, and the crash remains under investigation.