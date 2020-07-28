New Iberia man killed in early morning crash

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning. Bradley Comeaux, 33, died in the crash.

State Police say the accident happened on La. Highway 88 south of US 90. A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed the victim was walking east in the eastbound lane of LA 88 when he was struck by a pickup. Comeaux was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pickup was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

