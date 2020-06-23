New Iberia man killed in crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man has died after being injured in a crash earlier in June.

The crash happened on Highway 90 near Le Triumphe in St. Martin Parish. Authorities say the victim was Purvis Picard, 86, of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Picard was driving westbound on Highway 90. State Police said his vehicle struck the rear of a flat-bed trailer that was stationary in the left turn lane. Authorities said poor visibility due to weather is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.