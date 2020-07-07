New Iberia man killed in crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man died Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash.

Police say 53-year-old Wayne Touchet died in the crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 14 near Leleux Road.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the victim failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the other car. The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries. A passenger in that car was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.