Authorities identify New Iberia man killed in boating incident

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly boating incident.

Authorities said Eric Delcambre, 35, was killed after falling from the vessel in the Avery Island Canal on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Agents with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries recovered Delcambre’s body at 8:30 p.m. that day.

According to the survivors, Delcambre was operating a 17-foot boat with three passengers when they began taking on water, which ejected all occupants into the canal.

The two passengers were able to swim to the bank, but Delcambre was unable to make it to the bank. authorities said.

Delcambre’s body was reportedly recovered without a personal flotation device.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.