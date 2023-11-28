NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Car thefts are still happening around Acadiana, and those with a Kia or Hyundai should be extra cautious.

Chad Romero spoke to News 10 about being the latest victim of car theft. He said he has been living in his trailer for six years. He wishes not to name the location. However, being a victim of car theft was a first for him Monday morning.

“You work hard for the things you own to have some hoodlums like this come out and steal from you. You feel angry. You feel emotionally stressed out,” said Romero. “I mean, I have to go to work and try to keep a straight head, and that’s very hard knowing that my vehicle is gone and somebody’s got it. You know, I’ve worked for that hard.”

News 10 reported some models between 2011 and 2022 Hyundai and KIA are vulnerable to car theft because the vehicles are not equipped with engine immobilizers, which is an anti-theft software. Romero explained he woke up that morning to put my daughter on the bus around 6:30 a.m. As he was looking for his royal blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra car, he noticed it was missing.

“I had to take a double take because I didn’t believe it, but my car was gone,” Romero explained.

He said a couple of months back, the area had vehicles stolen from the same trailer park, and he would have never suspected he would become a victim. Unfortunately, Romero said an error on his part was he forgot to lock his car door. He said he went to the store and was unloading his groceries.

“I put my keys down. Normally, typically, I normally lock my door, but this particular night, I’ve forgotten—so human error, but heads up, lock your door,” Romero said.

Romero said he was able to watch a video of when his car got stolen at about 1:40 a.m. He said a car pulls up to his driveway, one occupant gets out, messes around with the car and gets into the car, but then leaves. Then, about 25 minutes later, at 2:05 a.m. The driver and the person attempting to get in his car return. One person hotwired the car while the driver waited in the other car. Within probably less than a minute, both of them were seen heading out of the trailer park area in vehicles.

Romero said the person who stole his car almost hit a police cruiser that lives right next to him. He adds the same night, the same people responsible tried to steal another car on the other road, but they weren’t able to get into it. However, they did damage the door to the vehicle just before they came and took his Hyundai Elantra.

“I’m having to use a family member’s car but I’m very watchful at night now since they took it. I can’t sleep. I don’t feel safe,” he said. He adds it is time for the New Iberia Police Department to “clean up this town and stop these teenagers from stealing vehicles and committing crimes.”

Romero said he has been using social media to share what happened and catch the people responsible.

“I only had 11 months to pay for the vehicle. Thinking, well, once my vehicle is paid off, and now I can finally save money. But I’m not sure how that’s going to turn out if I even have a vehicle in the end, but I’m hoping for the best,” he said. “Make sure if you own a KIA or a Hyundai or any vehicle, make sure you lock it before you go to bed, and that’ll help you a little bit. I mean, these teenagers don’t have any regard towards cameras. Police or anything. They belong in jail. Just lock them up and keep an eye and beef up your security around your home so you’re safe.”

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the vehicle in Jeanerette.

