The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several areas across the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico for development or further strengthening. Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene remain well in the central Atlantic Ocean. An area of showers and storms near the Bahamas has a medium chance of development as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.

Widespread showers and storms located over the Bahamas will slowly move westward, where it will eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico as it passes over Florida this weekend. The NHC has a 60% chance that this area will develop into a tropical system over the next 5 days. I wouldn't be surprised if this disturbance gets close to becoming a tropical depression or storm early next week. Regardless of development, unsettled weather is likely across the Gulf Coast this weekend into much of next week, including Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with periods of heavy rains possible too. As of now, the flash flooding threat should remain slim, as well as, the threat for a tropical system to form.