New Iberia detectives searching for burglar caught on camera

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with New Iberia Police Department are actively investigating a burglary that occurred at a business located in 200 block of West Main Street. The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of April 10, 2020. Surveillance cameras in the business were able to capture the suspect in the act.

If anyone can identify this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. All tips will remain anonymous.