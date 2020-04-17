1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

New Iberia detectives searching for burglar caught on camera

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with New Iberia Police Department are actively investigating a burglary that occurred at a business located in 200 block of West Main Street. The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of April 10, 2020. Surveillance cameras in the business were able to capture the suspect in the act.

If anyone can identify this individual or has any information regarding this incident, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar