K&R Commercial Cleaning Solutions has joined hands with 5 parishes in Louisiana to give out CDC and WHO recommended bleach to the community. The company says it there way in helping to beat this pandemic and flatten the curve.

The New Iberia company is also providing Louisiana Department of Corrections with cleaning products in order to keep there staff safe from any illnesses.

The CDC instructs users to mix ⅓ cup of bleach with a gallon of water for sanitizing and disinfecting surface areas.