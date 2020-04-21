New Iberia cleaning company giving away free disinfectant

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia cleaning company will be giving away free professional grade bleach.

K&R Commercial Cleaning Solutions will sponsor 8,000 gallons a week throughout 11 parishes in Louisiana during its ‘Operation Disinfect to Protect.’

700-1,000 gallons per week is the goal to supply the following Parishes: LaFourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. Martin, St.Mary, Iberia, Lafayette, Vermillion, Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Cameron, Calcasieu Parishes, the company announced.

“We do require that participants bring a one gallon or half gallon jug with a lid to fill with our bleach.”

Local elected officials and parks and recreation directors are urged to contact the company at 337-636-0654 to schedule a drive thru pickup.

In a social media post, the company says it wants to do its part to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The bleach is idea to use in area schools, at playgrounds, in households, and anywhere germs lie dormant, the company said.