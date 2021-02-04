New Iberia city marshal arrested on forgery, malfeasance charges

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- New Iberia’s newly elected city marshal was booked on criminal charges Thursday.

Tony Migues faces eight counts of forgery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office. Records show he has been released from the Iberia Parish Correctional Center.

According to State Police Troop I, Migues, 67, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday morning.

(Lets Keep Tony Migues New Iberia City Marshal’d Facebook page)

He is accused of falsifying subpoena signatures.

The investigation began last month when detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations received information “alleging multiple signatures had been forged by Migues on official court documents,” State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

The investigation alleges Migues forged the signature of multiple individuals showing they had been served with a subpoena in lieu of making personal service.

Based on this information, investigators secured an arrest warrant.



The investigation is active and ongoing, Gossen said.