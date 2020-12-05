New Iberia city councilwoman Natalie Lopez arrested again on DWI charge

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) City Councilwoman Natalie Lopez was arrested late Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated, no liability insurance and battery on a police officer.

According to New Iberia police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, Lopez was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived she was arrested a short while later, Hughes said.

As of Saturday, her booking sheet shows that she is currently not in jail, and no additional information has been released regarding her arrest.

This is a second DWI arrest for Lopez this year.

In January, the District 1 councilwoman was arrested on a felony DWI charge, child endangerment, resisting an officer, renewal registration, and proper control of vehicle-careless operation.

She later apologized saying that the past year had been traumatic for her and her family, and dealing with those issues has been taxing for her.

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to the constituents of District 1,” Lopez said. “Since getting elected in 2011 a lot has happened in my life, and while part of me thinks my personal life is my business, another part of me knows when I signed up to run for office I was accepting that my life now has the possibility of being put under a microscope.”