New Iberia City Councilwoman arrested on DWI, child endangerment charges

A New Iberia City Councilwoman was arrested early Saturday morning on felony DWI and child endangerment charges.

Councilwoman Natalie Lopez, who represents District 1 , was arrested just after midnight on charges including driving while intoxicated-child endangerment, resisting an officer, renewal registration, and proper control of vehicle-careless operation, New Iberia Police confirmed.

According to Captain John Babin, Lopez was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the above charges.

She is currently not in jail, according to her booking sheet, and the details of her arrest have not been released.

KLFY did reach out to New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt for comment, but so far, our calls have not been returned.