New Iberia aviation company files WARN notice with state; will lay off 84 employees on December 1

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A WARN notice has been filed with the state of Louisiana by Bristow Group U.S. announcing its plans to lay off 84 employees at its New Iberia location.

The layoffs are scheduled for December 1, 2020.

Bristow Group, located at the Acadiana Regional Airport, provides helicopter transportation to the offshore oil and gas industry, search-and-rescue (SAR) services, aircraft support services including helicopter maintenance, modification or repair, and helicopter pilot training.

Search and rescue operations will continue through its facility in Galliano, company officials announced.

“These decisions were also made after extensive and careful consideration and were ultimately made with the long-term viability and success of our business in the Gulf of Mexico region in mind.”