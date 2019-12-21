Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

New historical marker coming to Louisiana community of Henry

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HENRY, La. (AP) — A historical marker is planned for the Louisiana community of Henry.

It will be installed Dec. 29 in front of land where Henry High School stood from 1896 until 2009, the Acadian Museum of Erath said in a news release.

Henry High was the first accredited high school in Vermilion Parish.

The marker’s front describes the history of the community and the school, which celebrated its centennial in 1996. Hurricane damage forced the school’s demolition in 2009.

The back describes the history of the Catholic Church in Henry, from its establishment in 1895 to its restoration after Hurricane Rita in 2005.

The church was built in the neighboring community of Bancker, as Our Lady of Prompt Succor. But in 1939, the church and rectory were dismantled and then rebuilt in Henry and renamed St. John the Evangelist.

After Hurricane Rita, more than $1 million was donated to restore the church and raise it 9 feet, 3 inches (2.8 meters) to protect it from future floods. There are now stairs, a walkway and an elevator by which people can reach the church door.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
46°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories