LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Eight months ago Lafayette Mayor/ President Josh Guillory announced that the grocery store chain Aldi would be opening two stores in Lafayette. The grand opening of the first location is today at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive gift bags. All customers throughout the weekend can also sign up for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

This is the first location to open in Louisiana, located at 4815 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.