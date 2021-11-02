New Finance Director named in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish has named a new Finance Director, according to a news release.

Caryn Fulop began her new role on Tuesday, and brings a wealth of experience to the department, according to the statement.

Fulop moved to Lousiana in 1991 from the Republic of Panama and attended Barre High School then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Louisiana, according to the release. St. Landry Parish Government announces the hiring of Caryn Fulop as their new finance director. Fulop’s first day on the job was Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

For the past 13-years- Fulop has worked at Kolder Slaven & Company LLC as an auditor. In that role, she audited parish governments, sheriff’s offices, cities and towns, according to the statement.

“Caryn is going to be a great asset to our team with her communication and leadership skills alongside her extensive background in government auditing,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “I think she is going to be a great fit here.”