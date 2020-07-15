New Evangeline Parish sheriff aims at cracking down on drug trafficking

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A small community is taking major steps to crack down on drug trafficking.

Now it started in what some might consider a minor drug bust. For the sheriff’s department, it was a major step in the right direction.

“I’m glad we did that,” Sheriff Charles Guillory said. “We took that off the street and I’m going to continue my efforts to get the drugs off the street and put those people behind bars.”

One of those people in jail now is 60-year-old Bart Fontenot. He was arrested in the drug bust and now faces numerous charges.

Police picked up several controlled pills (8 Oxycodone / 1 Amphetamine), and when they searched his home they found several marijuana plants. They also found several hundred dollars.

Bart Fontenot (EPSO)

Guillory says the community has a major drug problem, and this pivots them in a direction to begin solving it.

“It’s a huge problem since the efforts to stop drug trafficking became dormant because of a lack of funding. I’m going to change that,” Guillory said.

Guillory told News 10 they’re looking to hire at least one narcotics agent to investigate and follow the drug leads, however, money is tight. The department doesn’t have a narcotics budget. Guillory is looking at different options.

“I do have a small drug fund, which if we do, like the several hundred that we got, I’m going to petition the court and force the district attorney to forfeit the money back to us and then we’ll put it back in the drug fund,” Guillory said.

Shane Fontenot, 20, is also wanted on a warrant in the investigation involving Bart Fontenot (EPSO).

They’re also looking to add a K-9 unit to help assist in narcotic enforcement. But for now, they’re asking for your help in identifying possible drug sales and dealings.

You can provide tips on the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office website.