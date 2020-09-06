New drive-thru disaster recovery centers opens in Jefferson Davis Parish with safety protocols

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two new drive-thru disaster recovery centers will open in Jefferson Davis Parish on Monday, Sept. 7 to help Hurricane Laura survivors, FEMA announced in a press release.

The drive-thru centers are located at Lacassine High School, and the Calcasieu Parish School Board in Lake Charles, all week, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

The drive-thru is staffed with FEMA personnel who are available to scan documents, assist with registration, and answer questions about disaster assistance programs, the release states.

The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service.

Survivors will remain in their cars and a specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.