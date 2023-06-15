NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — News 10 has uncovered new, gruesome discoveries on the death of a New Iberia Arby’s manager.

Nguyet Le, 63, died after being trapped inside the restaurant freezer in May. Her family is now filing a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The family’s attorney inspected the Arby’s this week and is now telling all.

As part of his inspection, attorney Paul Skrabanek locked himself in the Arby’s freezer to get a sense for what Le went through in her last moments. The thermometer for the freezer read between negative 20 and 30 degrees.

“As soon as they opened the door, I got a feeling that I didn’t want to be in there with the door shut,” Skrabanek said. “It immediately pierces your clothes. Your clothes go stiff. It feels like they’re brittle. You’re completely cold to the touch. It chills you to your bone within 30 seconds.”

Skrabanek says Nguyet Le was in the freezer for at least four to five hours.

“It’s my understanding from talking to one of the employees that was there with her son when he found her that she had completely frozen by the time they found her to the floor,” he added.

He says that wasn’t his biggest discovery during the inspection. First, he says the broken latch on the freezer that allegedly led to Le’s death has already been replaced by management. He adds that new latch also malfunctioned when he handled it.

Walking into that freezer, he also learned another key piece of information.

“There is a lever that you can pull that is supposed to be connected to an emergency system to alert the authorities if you get stuck in there,” Skrabanek said.

He says, however, it wasn’t working. He claims all the restaurant had to do to power it was turn the phone lines on. That’s something he says was never done.

“That could have saved Mrs. Le’s life, so it’s not just the handle. It’s the just outrageous notion that you wouldn’t turn the phone lines on for the most basic life-saving device in that freezer,” the attorney told News Ten.

His inspection also revealed a stranger piece of information.

“For some reason, they had cleaned out the entirety of the kitchen equipment. There was no stove, no fryer. It was just empty space, where you think there would be a bunch of kitchen equipment. I have no idea why they did that,” Skrabanek said.

When News Ten asked Skrabanek why it took someone dying for these facts to come to light, he said he believes it’s the culture of people they have in management positions at Turbo Restaurants LLC, who owns and operates Arby’s restaurants.

Skrabanek says after looking at 15 pages of text messages that two former Abry’s general managers sent to the regional manager, who oversees the Arby’s in Louisiana, he learned the regional manager never responds to complaints.

“They complained about the freezer, no response. Complained about a robbery that had been there before, no response,” Skrabanek added.

He says he believes this investigation could save another person’s life in the future.

“This case, if we put it before a jury, I think they’re going to get pretty angry about these facts. I think that anger is going to turn into sending a message, and I think that message is going to ring throughout the nation and people that own these types of franchises are going to take note,” he said.

Skrabanek also tells News 10 he sought a temporary injunction to prevent Arby’s from making any changes to the freezer before his inspection. Before the hearing however, an attorney representing the company informed him the handle on the freezer had already been changed. Skrabanek says this could potentially bring into play a legal concept called spoilation of evidence.