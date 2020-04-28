New COVID-19 screening site opens in Lafayette’s northside; LCG responds to stay-at-home order extension

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Regional medical director Dr. Tina Stefanski said a new mobile screen site will be launched at Northside Community Health Center.

You can call (337) 678-9000 for more information.

Lafayette’s cases are trailing behind New Orleans by a few weeks, the medical official said.

There are more than 100 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Stefanski noted that the federal coronavirus task force will be assisting Louisiana in ramping up testing in May.

During Lafayette Consolidated Government’s press briefing Tuesday, Lafayette-Mayor Josh Guillory said he believed the parish got ahead on the virus’ spread.

“We’ve avoided the harshest while extending the time frame,” he said about the governor’s decision to extend the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15.

“A lot of people are disappointed and angry. I can understand,” Guillory said. “However, it is clear the governor is recommending Louisiana does not meet the federal criteria for reopening.”

Lafayette Parish has already opened 85 percent of its businesses in some capacity.

Complying with social distancing guidance continues to be a problem, Guillory said.

“We’ve had complaints that too many people are out and are not taking it seriously enough,” the mayor-president said.

Beginning Friday, Lafayette with join the state in new mitigation regulations on retail and restaurants: