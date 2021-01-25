New community policing efforts set to begin in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police and the Lafayette city marshal’s office will come together to bring better community policing to the Hub City.

Both agencies want to begin community walks again.

Lafayette police officers used to conduct community walks periodically and say they are happy to touch basis and know what they need to do to have a safer community.

The two agencies say they will iron out the logistics.

“It was a great meeting. It was very successful. The board came together with some tough issues that we look forward to fixing in 2021. With the help of the Marshal’s office I think we’re gonna do just that.”