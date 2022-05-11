LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One of Acadiana’s most popular fast food restaurants has a new location, designed to reduce traffic tie-ups.

The grand opening for Chick-Fil-A on Kaliste Saloom was held Wednesday.

It sits on the site of the old Red Robin restaurant.

“It’s just been amazing how this community has rallied around this little business,” said Annette Arton, owner of the Chick Fil A franchises in Lafayette.

Arton says the business outgrew the location on Ambassador Caffery, built in 1979.

At the time, the city and state did not allow separate exits and entrances for the restaurant, which Arton says they wanted. The one-way in, one-way out got crowded over the years, with growth in traffic and the growth in the number of customers.

“We didn’t want to cause problems. We didn’t want to cause accidents, like we were accused of doing. If people want the product, people are going to do what they need to do to get it,” said Arton.

Cars would be backed up in line on Ambassador Caffery, and caused congestion during peak hours at the intersection of Ambassador and Robley.

Here’s what some customers said about the old location;

“Horrendous. Try getting in and out of there on a busy afternoon.”

“Seriously. It was horrible. It said don’t block the road, but people still blocked the road.”

“I wouldn’t go, if I had to wait on the street.”

“Sometimes the line would be long. I didn’t want to wait on the highway.”

“I didn’t like getting stopped in the street. So this is wonderful.”

The new location has better traffic flow. There are double drive-thru lines, with the capacity of handling 200 cars per hour. Hopefully, that means no traffic tie-ups.

Here’s what some customers said about the new location;

“This is a great addition to the community. The economy, and traffic flow as well.”

“It was great. The longest line, but the fastest service.”

“It’s big and nice. It’s awesome.”

In the first seven hours of business on opening day, the restaurant had more than 1,200 customers.