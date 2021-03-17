New 911 center up and running in Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has moved out of the basement at the courthouse, and into a new facility on West Willow Street.

Director Craig Stansbury says the $9.7 million emergency center comes with better technology to provide better efficiency in responding to calls. Stansbury says supporting the employees is a top priority.

“Make their job better. When someone calls into 911, we can be more efficient, help the individual, to get the response they need,” said Stansbury.

The upgrades allow 911 dispatch and the emergency operations center to see what’s happening when an emergency call comes in. If you call 911, and you give permission, the dispatcher can take control of your camera and audio on your cell phone, to give them a better understanding of what’s happening.

“We can send you a text. If you approve, the video and audio on your phone is activated. 911 actually sees that. Instead of telling us what’s going on, you can show us what’s going on,” said Stansbury.

He says getting a pinpoint location on an emergency call is also critical. 911 will soon be able to tap into video cameras accessible to the public in the parish, to see the true location, and send the right manpower. Private businesses can also sign up for it.

“It could be a convenience store, a bank. They could be calling in a disturbance or an armed robbery. Immediately once the address is put in, if there’s a camera at that location, the IP address has been given to us, it will automatically pop up.”

Stansbury says the center is completely paid for, after several years of saving to pay for it by previous 911 administrations.