Neighbors react to body found in rubble of Ville Platte mobile home

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) The investigation into the death of a Ville Platte fire victim continues.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says the body was too badly burned to determine a gender.

However, they confirm the belief that the body is that of the homeowner who is 54 years old.

Ward Five Fire Protection District of Evangeline Parish in press release stated they the believed the fire victim is Krystal Ashford Clark.

Many people of the Bayou Chicot community are shocked to learn about the fire and moreover that a body was found inside.

“I got in my jeep and rode by here and I saw what was happening. I just turned and went back to the house,” neighbor Bobby Burleigh stated.

Burliegh says he drove a school bus for 26 years and knew his neighbor and her children.

“She had two kids. They road my bus. When they left and went whereever she stayed here. She would walk to the store and get whatever she wanted, Burliegh said.

Burleigh recalls his neighbor lived alone and was never a bother to him.