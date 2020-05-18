Neighbors helping neighbors after weekend storm rips through Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) In Evangeline Parish, the cleanup begins with families working to pick-up what the storm left behind.

In Mamou, along the 600 block of Railroad Street, two property owners are in the cleanup effort together.

It’s a case of neighbors, helping neighbors.

James Berza and Ray Manuel own properties next door to one another.

“We didn’t know the extent of the damage inside the house. There was nothing sticking through the ceiling or inside the house. It had holes in the roof and we didn’t want to keep anybody in there,” Berza stated.

“I just want everybody in Louisiana to know there are still people in this world that help each other,” Manuel explained.

From Berza’s assessment the damage appears to be mainly on the exterior of the home.

Berza says he just finished replacing the roof two weeks ago.

“It looks like it got some holes in the roof bent up tin, some broken 2X6’s on the side of the house and just stuff like that,” Berza added.

Manuel basically says make no mistake about it he’s grateful for his neighbors especially since the carport from his property landed on their new roof.

“They were nice enough to pull the metal off the ground and off of their roof. They are helping me load it and bring it to the trash pile. You don’t see many neighbors do that anymore.”