Neighborhood speaks out after fatal New Iberia shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A man is dead after an overnight shooting at the intersection of Ann Street and Buckeye Street in New Iberia, according to police.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 24-year-old Bryson Charles.

“I was lying down. My uncle was playing a game, and then all of a sudden we just heard a lot of shots, like from five to ten shots were fired,” one neighbor who chose to stay anonymous for her safety said.

She says she heard shots ringing out outside around midnight Thursday.

“We stayed in until we saw the cops were outside. That’s whenever we went out since it was safer to go out,” she added.

Once outside, she watched the scene unfold, as did the rest of the neighborhood.

“There were people outside too because some people knew them and some people didn’t, so they were just trying to see what was going on,” she told News Ten.

She says the neighborhood hovered around Buckeye Street as police taped off the crime scene and paramedics arrived to treat the victim.

“They went back and got the stretcher, so it was a little more down the street. I just saw him getting wheeled over there. The ambulance was more down the street where I couldn’t see, but he was getting over there. Yeah, he was still alive then,” she recalled about the victim.

She says Charles was a recognizable face in the neighborhood, and the community is still trying to understand why.

“It’s still not really good. People are still taking it in,” she said.