Necropsy results from dead ducks found in Girard Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- The results of tests taken on multiple ducks and nutria found dead in Girard Park last month have been released by Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Last month, Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department notified The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and sent specimens from the animals and pond water for testing.

Results of the tests indicated that “organophosphate” levels were within acceptable ranges according to state and federal regulations.

“We are still investigating the possible cause for the slight levels that were found as these are not from any materials or applications used by this Department or any contractor,” said interim LCG Parks and Recreation Director Frank Wittenberg.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries through the USGS National Wildlife Health Center completed a necropsy of one duck, LCG said in a statement.

The findings showed extremely high levels of parasites which they believe caused a catastrophic system failure in the ducks.

“Heavy parasitism is not uncommon in park-type environments due to unavoidable fecal-oral transmission of the parasites in the water where ducks spend a significant portion of their time,” LCG release said.

Park employees will continue to monitor the animals in the pond and surrounding area and work to prevent any further illness among the duck and nutria populations.