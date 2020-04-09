1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Near Record Heat Today with Afternoon Sct’d Storms, Rain Likelier Tonight

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Near record high temperatures are expected this Thursday along with increasing rain chances during the afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s. The record high in Lafayette is 89°, which was set back in 1933. Scattered storms should develop along a cold front this afternoon as it drops south through Acadiana. Another upper level impulse from Texas will bring in widespread showers and storms for the overnight hours. There is a very low threat for severe weather today and tonight. Also, Acadiana will turn much cooler and breezy tonight as temps fall into the 60s to 50s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar