Near record high temperatures are expected this Thursday along with increasing rain chances during the afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s. The record high in Lafayette is 89°, which was set back in 1933. Scattered storms should develop along a cold front this afternoon as it drops south through Acadiana. Another upper level impulse from Texas will bring in widespread showers and storms for the overnight hours. There is a very low threat for severe weather today and tonight. Also, Acadiana will turn much cooler and breezy tonight as temps fall into the 60s to 50s by Friday morning.
Near Record Heat Today with Afternoon Sct’d Storms, Rain Likelier Tonight
