After conducting a survey of damage in the southern part of Acadia parish, The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado, with 90 mph winds, touched down around 5:57 am near Morse.

From the National Weather Service: “The Tornado Started Near Lyons Point Hwy And Kite Rd Before Continuing Southeast Rapidly. Roughly 8 Outbuildings Were Destroyed Along A Subdivision On Sally Road. Another 7 To 10 Homes Sustained Roof Damage, Along With A Camper That Was Flipped Into A Home. An Outbuilding Was Destroyed At The Intersection Of Homer Adams And Highway 1115. Possible Injury Of One Male Crawfish Farmer Whose Boat Was Flipped West Of Hwy 1115. The Tornado Continued Southeast Across Jardell Rd Where Powerlines Were Damaged Before Lifting At Muskrat Rd. Time Estimated By Radar.”

The National Weather Service also confirmed to KLFY a Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) was evident on radar, meaning dual-pol radar picked up on debris being lofted into the atmosphere by the tornado. The tornado was on the ground for a total of 5.2 miles.