National Weather Service Adding Categories to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starting August 2nd, the National Weather Service will be issuing categories for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings based on the damage threat the storm poses. The new system has 3 separate categories for better clarification on the impacts the storm could be causing.

“Baseline” is the lowest damage threat and is considered the “base” of warnings. This remains unchanged from the old system. Storms that produce quarter-sized hail and/or 58 mph winds are considered baseline.

“Considerable” is the next level up when storms with golf ball-sized hail and/or 70 mph winds are possible.

“Destructive” is the highest damage threat as storms could be producing baseball-sized hail or larger and/or 80 mph winds. If a “Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning” is issued you will get an alert on your phone too. On average, only 10 percent of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category each year, nationwide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Abbeville

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Crowley

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Generally clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar