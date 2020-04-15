1  of  2
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

National Guard 256th Infantry Brigade assists with COVID-19 relief efforts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana National Guard has been assisting with response efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 80 soldiers from the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Lafayette, are activated at multiple locations across Louisiana, including testing sites and the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans where a temporary hospital is set up.

The men and women have a diverse set of skills, from engineering to medical, and they are ready to help in any way they are needed.

